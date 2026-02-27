Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $127.50, but opened at $118.90. Arcosa shares last traded at $111.89, with a volume of 155,316 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Stock Down 15.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.46 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 193.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Arcosa by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.