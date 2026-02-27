MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $999.13, reports. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.05 million. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,078.01%.

Here are the key takeaways from MDxHealth’s conference call:

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Q4 billable volume was ~38,000 tests (up 62% YoY) with liquid tests up 128%, full-year revenue reported at $107.9M , and 2026 guidance implies roughly 28% growth to $137–$140M driven by unit growth rather than price.

Q4 billable volume was ~38,000 tests (up 62% YoY) with liquid tests up 128%, full-year revenue reported at , and 2026 guidance implies roughly growth to $137–$140M driven by unit growth rather than price. MDxHealth completed the Q4 transition of Select mdx customers to ExoDx , expects the ExoDx business to contribute $20M+ in 2026, and plans cross-selling after sales integration finishes in Q1.

MDxHealth completed the Q4 transition of Select mdx customers to , expects the ExoDx business to contribute $20M+ in 2026, and plans cross-selling after sales integration finishes in Q1. Short-term financial pressure: Q4 operating loss rose to $5.3M and net loss to $8.9M, adjusted EBITDA was -$2.1M, and cash on hand was $29M, with management attributing the weakness to integration-related OpEx.

Short-term financial pressure: Q4 operating loss rose to $5.3M and net loss to $8.9M, adjusted EBITDA was -$2.1M, and cash on hand was $29M, with management attributing the weakness to integration-related OpEx. MDxHealth negotiated an amendment with Exact Sciences that lowers the upcoming earn-out by about $20M and defers full payment by a year, improving near-term liquidity and flexibility.

MDxHealth negotiated an amendment with Exact Sciences that lowers the upcoming earn-out by about and defers full payment by a year, improving near-term liquidity and flexibility. Clinical progress: the GPS ProMPT study is complete and the landmark GPS‑ProtecT trial is commencing, which management says could support NCCN guideline adoption and strengthen long-term test adoption.

MDxHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,616. The firm has a market cap of $169.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of MDxHealth by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MDxHealth by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,553 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

MDXH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on MDxHealth from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MDxHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDXH

About MDxHealth

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth, headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, with a U.S. presence in Newton, Massachusetts, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and treatment decision making through epigenetic biomarker assays. The company specializes in developing and commercializing tests that detect DNA methylation changes associated with urological cancers, enabling more precise risk stratification and patient management.

MDxHealth’s lead product portfolio includes ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.