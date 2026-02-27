CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Short Interest Update

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,826 shares, an increase of 207.9% from the January 29th total of 593 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CoinShares International Stock Performance

CNSRF stock remained flat at C$8.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.25. CoinShares International has a 1-year low of C$6.47 and a 1-year high of C$17.25.

Get CoinShares International alerts:

About CoinShares International

(Get Free Report)

CoinShares International PLC is a Jersey-based digital asset management firm that specializes in the development and distribution of exchange-traded products (ETPs) and investment solutions for cryptocurrencies. The company designs and issues physically backed ETPs that track the price of major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, making these products accessible on regulated exchanges across Europe and beyond.

The firm’s ETP lineup includes single-asset products as well as diversified baskets that offer exposure to multiple digital currencies, appealing to both institutional and retail investors seeking regulated vehicles for digital-asset allocation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoinShares International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoinShares International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.