UbiSoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

UbiSoft Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.0135, but opened at $0.9469. UbiSoft Entertainment shares last traded at $0.9433, with a volume of 44,451 shares traded.

UbiSoft Entertainment Stock Down 7.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

UbiSoft Entertainment Company Profile

UbiSoft Entertainment is a global video game developer and publisher known for creating and distributing interactive entertainment across multiple platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The company’s portfolio spans a wide array of genres, with flagship franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs. In addition to traditional game releases, UbiSoft provides digital services through its Ubisoft Connect platform, offering players social features, cloud saves and cross-platform progression.

Founded in 1986 in Carentoir, France, UbiSoft has grown into one of the largest independent game publishers worldwide.

