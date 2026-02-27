iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 1075671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

