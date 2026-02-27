Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 97.1% in February

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,146 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the January 29th total of 39,837 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 115,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRAFF remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Friday. 6,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Sandfire Resources America has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

About Sandfire Resources America

Sandfire Resources America Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) operates as the American depositary receipt issuer for Sandfire Resources Ltd., an Australian-based, independent copper and gold producer. Through its ADR program, the company holds and administers ordinary shares of its parent, enabling U.S. investors to participate in the underlying performance of Sandfire Resources Ltd. without direct exposure to foreign securities markets.

The underlying parent company was founded in 2003 and has since developed a portfolio of copper and gold operations and exploration projects across multiple continents.

