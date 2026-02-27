Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.110-3.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.380-14.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.00.

SNPS traded down $13.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $472.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

