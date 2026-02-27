Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,578 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the January 29th total of 7,824 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bank Hapoalim Trading Down 0.9%

Bank Hapoalim stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. Bank Hapoalim has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $143.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M. is one of Israel’s largest banking groups, providing a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Founded in 1921 by the Histadrut labor federation, the bank has developed into a full-service financial institution offering deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards, payment services, and branch-based retail banking. It also serves small and medium-sized enterprises with working capital and trade finance solutions.

In addition to traditional retail banking, Bank Hapoalim operates significant corporate and investment banking divisions.

