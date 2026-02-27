Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MARA. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 59,131,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,470,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 5.56. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 100.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $398,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 248,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,537.68. The trade was a 12.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $297,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,517,566 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,712.80. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 133,247 shares of company stock worth $1,325,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI/data-center deal with Starwood: MARA announced a partnership to convert mining sites into AI-ready campuses (targeting ~1 GW near-term and larger buildouts), a catalyst investors view as a path to stable, non-Bitcoin revenue. This deal is the main driver behind the intraday rally. Read More. and Read More.

Strategic AI/data-center deal with Starwood: MARA announced a partnership to convert mining sites into AI-ready campuses (targeting ~1 GW near-term and larger buildouts), a catalyst investors view as a path to stable, non-Bitcoin revenue. This deal is the main driver behind the intraday rally. Read More. and Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target from $21 to $11 but kept an “overweight” rating — signaling confidence in the long-term thesis while tempering near-term upside assumptions (they cite ~16.8% upside vs. current levels). Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target from $21 to $11 but kept an “overweight” rating — signaling confidence in the long-term thesis while tempering near-term upside assumptions (they cite ~16.8% upside vs. current levels). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and call resources released (earnings presentation and transcript) provide management commentary on strategy execution and the AI pivot; investors should read the slides/call to assess timing and confirmed tenants for data centers. Read More.

Company materials and call resources released (earnings presentation and transcript) provide management commentary on strategy execution and the AI pivot; investors should read the slides/call to assess timing and confirmed tenants for data centers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large Q4 earnings miss and revenue shortfall: MARA reported a steep GAAP loss (driven largely by non‑cash fair-value adjustments on bitcoin holdings), EPS and revenue both missed estimates — a reminder that reported results can be volatile and mask operational cash generation. Read More. and Read More.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

