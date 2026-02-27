Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.980-23.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.0 billion-$21.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.2 billion. Intuit also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 12.450-12.510 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Sunday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.04.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.12. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 1 year low of $349.00 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 200,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

