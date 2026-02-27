Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $15.92. Northland Power shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 2,684 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, November 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of Northland Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Northland Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Northland Power had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 7.04%.The business had revenue of $525.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc is a Canadian developer, owner and operator of power generation facilities, with a focus on clean and green energy. The company’s portfolio encompasses natural gas–fired, wind, solar and thermal projects, and its operations span from onshore and nearshore facilities in Canada to offshore wind farms in Europe. Northland Power is structured to manage all stages of a project’s lifecycle, from early-stage development and financing through construction and long-term operation.

In Canada, Northland Power operates a mix of combined-cycle gas turbines and peaking plants, as well as solar installations, serving industrial and municipal customers under long-term contracts.

Featured Stories

