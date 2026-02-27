Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $135.58, but opened at $123.00. Brink’s shares last traded at $113.1610, with a volume of 1,332,667 shares traded.

Key Headlines Impacting Brink’s

Here are the key news stories impacting Brink’s this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Brink’s Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 93.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,722.50. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $61,105,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $43,465,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 385,161.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 446,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,167,000 after acquiring an additional 446,787 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 420,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 292,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,135,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Featured Articles

