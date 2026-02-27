2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.80, but opened at $47.58. 2x Solana ETF shares last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 134,960 shares trading hands.

2x Solana ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

2x Solana ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2x Solana ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 2x Solana ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Solana ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 2x Solana ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.

