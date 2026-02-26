Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 10.1% increase from Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BATS:TUSI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,024. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

