Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 10.1% increase from Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of BATS:TUSI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,024. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.
Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.