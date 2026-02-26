Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $6.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. 8,097,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $927.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $642.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,483.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $130,762.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,904.68. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,288 shares of company stock worth $251,684. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 79,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS and revenue modestly beat estimates — Teladoc reported GAAP loss per share of ($0.14) versus consensus around ($0.19) and Q4 revenue of $642.3M above the Street view, showing better-than-expected quarter results that likely supported the stock lift. Teladoc Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 EPS and revenue modestly beat estimates — Teladoc reported GAAP loss per share of ($0.14) versus consensus around ($0.19) and Q4 revenue of $642.3M above the Street view, showing better-than-expected quarter results that likely supported the stock lift. Positive Sentiment: Business-line progress: Integrated Care growth and strategic shifts at BetterHelp — Management highlighted growth in Integrated Care and ongoing strategic changes at BetterHelp that could improve margin mix over time if execution continues. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Business-line progress: Integrated Care growth and strategic shifts at BetterHelp — Management highlighted growth in Integrated Care and ongoing strategic changes at BetterHelp that could improve margin mix over time if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue essentially flat year‑over‑year — Q4 revenue was roughly flat (+0.3% y/y), indicating stabilization but not meaningful top-line acceleration; investors may view this as mixed until sustained growth appears. Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) Surprises With Q4 CY2025 Sales

Revenue essentially flat year‑over‑year — Q4 revenue was roughly flat (+0.3% y/y), indicating stabilization but not meaningful top-line acceleration; investors may view this as mixed until sustained growth appears. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 and FY 2026 guidance weaker than consensus — Teladoc guided Q1 EPS to ($0.45)–($0.35) (street ~($0.28)) and FY EPS to ($1.10)–($0.70) (street ~($0.87)). Q1 revenue guidance of $598M–$620M also missed estimates (~$633M). The softer outlook is the primary negative catalyst and explains why gains may be capped. Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) Surprises With Q4 CY2025 Sales

Q1 2026 and FY 2026 guidance weaker than consensus — Teladoc guided Q1 EPS to ($0.45)–($0.35) (street ~($0.28)) and FY EPS to ($1.10)–($0.70) (street ~($0.87)). Q1 revenue guidance of $598M–$620M also missed estimates (~$633M). The softer outlook is the primary negative catalyst and explains why gains may be capped. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains challenged — Teladoc still reported negative net margin and negative ROE for the quarter, and GAAP loss remains; investors focused on path to sustainable profitability and whether cost actions will be sufficient. Teladoc Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

