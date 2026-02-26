Zacks Research Downgrades World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) to Strong Sell

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $28.33.

World Kinect Stock Performance

WKC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 161,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. World Kinect has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Kinect will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 188.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in World Kinect by 282.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in World Kinect by 369.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

