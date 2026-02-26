NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.55.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.29. 163,645,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,452,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Blowout results: Q4 revenue was a record ~$68.1B (up ~73% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS beat estimates; Data Center sales surged (~75% Y/Y), showing broad demand for Blackwell and new Vera Rubin platforms. GlobeNewswire: NVDA Q4 Release

Q4 revenue was a record ~$68.1B (up ~73% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS beat estimates; Data Center sales surged (~75% Y/Y), showing broad demand for Blackwell and new Vera Rubin platforms. Positive Sentiment: High forward guide: Management forecasted ~ $78B for Q1 FY27 (±2%), above Street expectations and explicitly highlighted accelerating enterprise AI spend — gives revenue runway for multiple quarters. CNBC: Forecast & Vera Rubin

Management forecasted ~ $78B for Q1 FY27 (±2%), above Street expectations and explicitly highlighted accelerating enterprise AI spend — gives revenue runway for multiple quarters. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target lifts: Multiple firms raised targets (examples to $300) and reiterated buys shortly after the print, supporting further upside expectations. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Multiple firms raised targets (examples to $300) and reiterated buys shortly after the print, supporting further upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic wins & product launches: New Rubin chips, expanded hyperscaler partnerships (Meta, AWS, Azure) and Anthropic collaboration strengthen long‑term TAM exposure; helpful but already priced to growth. GlobeNewswire: Partnerships & Tech

New Rubin chips, expanded hyperscaler partnerships (Meta, AWS, Azure) and Anthropic collaboration strengthen long‑term TAM exposure; helpful but already priced to growth. Neutral Sentiment: Small cash return & dividend: Company announced a $0.01 quarterly dividend and continued buyback capacity — positive for shareholder returns but immaterial to valuation near current levels.

Company announced a $0.01 quarterly dividend and continued buyback capacity — positive for shareholder returns but immaterial to valuation near current levels. Negative Sentiment: Muted market reaction / valuation concerns: Despite the beat, broader markets reacted cautiously — investors remain sensitive to high Mag‑7 concentration, AI “saaspocalypse” narrative and stretched multiples. Reuters: Muted Response

Despite the beat, broader markets reacted cautiously — investors remain sensitive to high Mag‑7 concentration, AI “saaspocalypse” narrative and stretched multiples. Negative Sentiment: China & export uncertainty: NVDA excluded Chinese Data Center revenue from outlook and notes it hasn’t yet generated revenue from some China‑bound chips, leaving geopolitical/sales risk. CNBC: China export issues

NVDA excluded Chinese Data Center revenue from outlook and notes it hasn’t yet generated revenue from some China‑bound chips, leaving geopolitical/sales risk. Negative Sentiment: Competitive & market structure risks: Hyperscalers are diversifying (notably Meta deals with AMD), which could pressure long‑term share/pricing even as overall TAM grows. MarketBeat: Meta → AMD

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

