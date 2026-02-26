Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $232.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.71.

Shares of PGR traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, reaching $209.76. 637,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.32. Progressive has a 12 month low of $197.92 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

In other news, insider Maribel Pumarejo sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $150,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $1,142,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares in the company, valued at $50,956,523.52. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,324 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

