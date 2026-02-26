Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2229 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HCOW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Get Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 59.36% of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income. HCOW was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.