Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2026

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2229 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HCOW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Institutional Trading of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWFree Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 59.36% of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income. HCOW was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

See Also

Dividend History for Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW)

