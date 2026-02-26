ARKO Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
ARKO has a payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ARKO to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
ARKO Price Performance
ARKO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. ARKO has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $704.35 million, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.87.
ARKO News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: ARKO expanded its “Fueling America’s Future” program to offer $2.50 off per gallon in a year‑long promotion tied to the U.S. 250th anniversary — a high‑visibility, traffic-driving offer that could boost fuel and in‑store sales. ARKO Raises Fuel Savings to $2.50 Off Per Gallon in Expanded “Fueling America’s Future” Initiative
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share (record March 10, payable March 20), signaling a shareholder‑return stance and supporting investor sentiment. (Company announcement)
- Positive Sentiment: ARKO completed the IPO of its ARKO Petroleum subsidiary to unlock capital for the parent — a structural move that may improve financing flexibility and strategic optionality. ARKO Corp Unlocks Capital Through ARKO Petroleum IPO
- Positive Sentiment: Retail expansion and merchandising: ARKO opened a new “Pride” store in Agawam, MA and has been pushing foodservice improvements — incremental new-to-industry stores and better food offerings can lift same‑store sales over time. ARKO Opens Its Second New to Industry Store in Less Than a Month — A Pride Location In Agawam, Massachusetts
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: ARKO reported break‑even EPS (better than consensus loss), operating profit improved and operating cash flow roughly doubled year‑over‑year, which helped sentiment despite top‑line weakness. ARKO Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: ARKO will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (March 2) — a chance to engage institutional investors and provide forward guidance. ARKO Corp. to Participate at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Top‑line pressure and liquidity: revenues fell ~10% YoY in Q4 and net income declined materially; cash and cash equivalents dropped ~39% YoY, leaving the company with relatively high liabilities vs. cash — longer‑term liquidity and margin trends are watch points. ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Down, Operating Profit Up, EPS Flat
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional de‑risking: recent filings cited large portfolio reductions by several institutional holders in prior quarters, which could weigh on momentum if the trend continues. ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings: Revenue Down, Operating Profit Up, EPS Flat
ARKO Company Profile
ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company’s core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO’s fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.
In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARKO
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for ARKO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.