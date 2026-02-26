ARKO Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ARKO)

ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

ARKO has a payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ARKO to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

ARKO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. ARKO has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $704.35 million, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.87.

ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company’s core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO’s fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

