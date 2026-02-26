OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

OUTFRONT Media has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. OUTFRONT Media has a dividend payout ratio of 141.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.09. 682,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,046. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. New Street Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.