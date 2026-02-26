WEX (NYSE:WEX) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies Sells 3,238 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $486,412.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,118.98. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WEX alerts:

On Wednesday, February 11th, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,032 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $171,312.00.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $180.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.80-4.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on WEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on WEX in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 368.1% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.