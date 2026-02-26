Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sinclair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 349,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,181. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77.

In related news, Director Howard E. Friedman sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $222,313.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,820.35. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $103,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,118.65. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,637 shares of company stock valued at $815,535. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sinclair by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Sinclair by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sinclair by 142.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) is a media and entertainment company headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Founded in 1971 as a single UHF television station operator, Sinclair has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest owners of local television stations in the United States. Over its history, the company has pursued a diversified portfolio that includes both traditional broadcast assets and newer digital platforms.

At its core, Sinclair operates over 190 television stations affiliated with the major national broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV.

