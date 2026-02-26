Short Interest in NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF) Drops By 82.9%

NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,974 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the January 29th total of 64,198 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,162,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,162,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NewGenIvf Group Stock Down 2.2%

NIVF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,969. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. NewGenIvf Group has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1,980.08.

Get NewGenIvf Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewGenIvf Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NewGenIvf Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About NewGenIvf Group

(Get Free Report)

NewGenIVF Group Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol NIVF, is an integrated provider of reproductive medicine services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates a network of fertility clinics across major Chinese cities, delivering comprehensive infertility diagnosis and treatment to patients and couples. Its facilities are equipped with modern laboratories and surgical suites designed for assisted reproductive procedures.

NewGenIVF’s service offerings encompass a wide range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and fertility preservation through ovarian tissue and gamete cryopreservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewGenIvf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewGenIvf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.