McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 387,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,581,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 296,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,273,536.96. This represents a 14.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,529.68. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Further Reading

