Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,330 shares, an increase of 119.4% from the January 29th total of 1,062 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,823 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Down 1.6%

OTCMKTS:CPKF traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.26. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank, a Virginia‐chartered community bank. The company operates as a locally focused financial institution, offering a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Chesapeake Bank, it aims to deliver customer‐centric solutions while supporting economic growth in its communities.

Chesapeake Financial Shares’ primary business activities include retail and commercial banking.

