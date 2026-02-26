Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Insider Elizabeth Chandler Sells 14,201 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Chandler sold 14,201 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rollins Stock Up 0.6%

Rollins stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 542,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

