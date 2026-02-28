BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Short Interest Update

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 29th total of 2,018 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Performance

BioNxt Solutions stock remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427. BioNxt Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.82.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

BioNxt Solutions Company Profile

BioNxt Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) is a life sciences company specializing in advanced proteomics, metabolomics and bioinformatics solutions. The company’s platform combines state-of-the-art mass spectrometry and chromatography workflows with cloud-based data analysis tools, enabling high-throughput characterization of proteins, metabolites and other biomolecules for research and development purposes.

BioNxt Solutions offers contract research services to clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic sectors, providing end-to-end support from sample preparation through to data interpretation.

