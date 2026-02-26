Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.59% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. 29,998,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,545,892. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $3,152,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $350M share buyback (up to ~2.9% of shares), signaling confidence from management and providing potential support for the stock. RTT News Buyback

Board approved a $350M share buyback (up to ~2.9% of shares), signaling confidence from management and providing potential support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product development: The company launched the Ventura Ecosystem to deepen its CTV capabilities and monetize streaming inventory better — a strategic long-term growth lever if adoption scales. Ventura Ecosystem

Product development: The company launched the Ventura Ecosystem to deepen its CTV capabilities and monetize streaming inventory better — a strategic long-term growth lever if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue of $846.8M (+14.3% YoY) topped consensus and non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 matched estimates — solid execution on the quarter but not enough to offset forward concerns. Q4 Press Release

Q4 results: revenue of $846.8M (+14.3% YoY) topped consensus and non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 matched estimates — solid execution on the quarter but not enough to offset forward concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option volume was noted after the print, indicating elevated short-term trading/volatility interest even as fundamentals are digested. Options Activity

Unusually large call-option volume was noted after the print, indicating elevated short-term trading/volatility interest even as fundamentals are digested. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q1 2026 revenue guidance (Q1 guide below consensus) was the main catalyst for the selloff — management’s outlook implies a slowdown in revenue growth that spooked investors. Guidance & Market Reaction

Weak Q1 2026 revenue guidance (Q1 guide below consensus) was the main catalyst for the selloff — management’s outlook implies a slowdown in revenue growth that spooked investors. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reacted quickly with cuts and downgrades (price-target trims and some rating downgrades), amplifying selling pressure and lowering near-term sentiment. Analyst Cuts

Analysts reacted quickly with cuts and downgrades (price-target trims and some rating downgrades), amplifying selling pressure and lowering near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Sector/client weakness: management cited pressure from automotive and packaged-goods advertisers — if these verticals remain weak, revenue growth could stay pressured. Client Weakness

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

