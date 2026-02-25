United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.97, FiscalAI reports. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key takeaways from United Therapeutics’ conference call:
- United Therapeutics unveiled Tresmi, a soft‑mist treprostinil inhaler that the company says reduced coughing by up to 90% in human studies, with plans to file for PAH and ILD this year and commercially launch next year.
- Management will unblind an outcome study next week for a touted “super prostacyclin” that they say has longer durability and stronger receptor binding, enabling a once‑daily oral treatment they believe could reshape PAH dosing.
- The TETON‑1 pivotal IPF trial will be unblinded next month; management is confident TETON‑2 results will replicate and says it will file and aim to commercialize a superior IPF therapy by June 2027 if confirmed.
- 2025 results were record‑setting (total revenue surpassed $3 billion, +11% YoY; Q4 revenue $790M and Tyvaso $464M, +12% YoY with Tyvaso DPI +24%), and the company reiterates a target to reach a $4 billion annual run rate by end‑2027, while noting quarter‑to‑quarter sales can fluctuate with distributor ordering seasonality.
- Transplant programs progressed — Zeno has two patients transplanted with a 6‑patient cohort expected to complete enrollment by summer (commercial target ~2030), and Miromatrix completed its first manufactured liver trial with FDA guidance expected this year — but these initiatives are multiyear and carry significant regulatory and execution risk.
Shares of UTHR traded up $40.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.68. 446,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,277. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $530.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.23 and a 200 day moving average of $443.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.
Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat Wall Street: United Therapeutics reported $7.70 EPS vs. ~$6.73 consensus and showed strong margins, which supports near‑term earnings power. Listen to Conference Call / Earnings Details
- Positive Sentiment: Full‑year 2025 revenue set a record at $3.18B (up ~11% YoY), underscoring ongoing top‑line growth in the business despite the quarter’s miss to estimates. United Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Previews and analyst briefs flagged areas to watch on the print (revenue mix, guidance, pipeline commentary); use these for context but they didn’t move the market as much as the actual numbers. Insights Ahead: United Therapeutics’s Quarterly Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Morning roundup/snapshots summarized the beat on EPS and the company’s slides/call; useful for research but not new market‑moving information. United Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot Earnings Roundup: TJX, Lowe’s, And United Therapeutics Post Solid Results
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus: Q4 revenue was ~$790.2M vs. ~$814.8M expected — the revenue miss was the main reason shares weakened after the report. United Therapeutics stock falls nearly 5% on revenue miss despite earnings beat
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,440 shares (one of several recent sales), which can add short‑term sentiment pressure even if the trades are pre‑scheduled. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Michael Benkowitz Sells 14,440 Shares
United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.
