United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.97, FiscalAI reports. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from United Therapeutics’ conference call:

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics unveiled Tresmi , a soft‑mist treprostinil inhaler that the company says reduced coughing by up to 90% in human studies, with plans to file for PAH and ILD this year and commercially launch next year.

, a soft‑mist treprostinil inhaler that the company says reduced coughing by up to 90% in human studies, with plans to file for PAH and ILD this year and commercially launch next year. Management will unblind an outcome study next week for a touted “ super prostacyclin ” that they say has longer durability and stronger receptor binding, enabling a once‑daily oral treatment they believe could reshape PAH dosing.

” that they say has longer durability and stronger receptor binding, enabling a once‑daily oral treatment they believe could reshape PAH dosing. The TETON‑1 pivotal IPF trial will be unblinded next month; management is confident TETON‑2 results will replicate and says it will file and aim to commercialize a superior IPF therapy by June 2027 if confirmed.

2025 results were record‑setting (total revenue surpassed $3 billion , +11% YoY; Q4 revenue $790M and Tyvaso $464M, +12% YoY with Tyvaso DPI +24%), and the company reiterates a target to reach a $4 billion annual run rate by end‑2027, while noting quarter‑to‑quarter sales can fluctuate with distributor ordering seasonality.

, +11% YoY; Q4 revenue $790M and $464M, +12% YoY with Tyvaso DPI +24%), and the company reiterates a target to reach a annual run rate by end‑2027, while noting quarter‑to‑quarter sales can fluctuate with distributor ordering seasonality. Transplant programs progressed — Zeno has two patients transplanted with a 6‑patient cohort expected to complete enrollment by summer (commercial target ~2030), and Miromatrix completed its first manufactured liver trial with FDA guidance expected this year — but these initiatives are multiyear and carry significant regulatory and execution risk.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of UTHR traded up $40.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.68. 446,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,277. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $530.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.23 and a 200 day moving average of $443.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total transaction of $10,768,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.99, for a total transaction of $10,079,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,078.58. The trade was a 72.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 410,954 shares of company stock valued at $199,032,088 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,711 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,508,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,801,000 after purchasing an additional 341,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 352,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More United Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.