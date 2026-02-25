Polymath (POLY) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $72.45 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $72.45 million and $3.95 thousand worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.05526965 USD and is down -22.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,921.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

