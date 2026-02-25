MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $138.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from MGP Ingredients’ conference call:

Management finished 2025 above guidance and delivered strong cash generation, with consolidated operating cash flow up 19% to $122 million despite lower earnings.

despite lower earnings. The company expects 2026 to be another down year with net sales $480–500M, adjusted EBITDA $90–98M, and adjusted EPS $1.50–1.80 , and a $111 million Penelope earnout in Q2 will push net leverage to about 3.75x and reduce 2026 operating cash flow by nearly $50M.

, and a in Q2 will push net leverage to about and reduce 2026 operating cash flow by nearly $50M. Branded Spirits will be the primary growth engine — Penelope grew ~80% in Nielsen dollar sales, doubled distribution points, and management will modestly increase A&P to ~13.5% with a major shift into digital and a plan to rationalize ~20% of tail SKUs.

grew ~80% in Nielsen dollar sales, doubled distribution points, and management will modestly increase A&P to ~13.5% with a major shift into digital and a plan to rationalize ~20% of tail SKUs. Distilling Solutions remains under significant pressure (Q4 sales down ~47%, full‑year down ~45%) and 2026 guidance assumes brown‑goods sales down ~35% and gross profit down ~40%, though management expects this to be the trough and anticipates clearer visibility by mid‑year.

Ingredient Solutions appears poised to recover after operational fixes — the key equipment was back online in November, extrusion protein sales hit a record in Q4, and the company expects strong double‑digit sales growth and mid‑to‑high‑teens gross margins in 2026, albeit with some near‑term waste‑disposal costs remaining.

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 629,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $434.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 181,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $4,389,742.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,988.08. This represents a 82.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 304,535 shares of company stock worth $7,509,168 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 450,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,995 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 400,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 116.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 193,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,808 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

Featured Stories

