LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Run Strategic Opportunit North Sells 131,281 Shares

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 131,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,577,997.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,255,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,131,278.28. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 23rd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 6,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 595,573 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $7,462,529.69.

On Monday, January 5th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $9,028,162.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.97. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

