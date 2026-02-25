Reviewing Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 4.23% -15.35% 20.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gorilla Technology Group and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorilla Technology Group 1 1 0 1 2.33 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gorilla Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.50%. Given Gorilla Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gorilla Technology Group is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and Leafbuyer Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorilla Technology Group $74.67 million 3.09 -$64.79 million $0.27 42.48 Leafbuyer Technologies $6.47 million 0.19 $260,000.00 N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gorilla Technology Group.

Volatility and Risk

Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

