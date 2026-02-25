Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) CFO Wolfe Repass Sells 12,406 Shares

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) CFO Wolfe Repass sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $19,229.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 163,923 shares in the company, valued at $254,080.65. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, February 23rd, Wolfe Repass sold 4,179 shares of Fold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $6,226.71.

On Thursday, February 19th, Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of Fold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $32,348.36.

NASDAQ FLD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 78,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $71.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. Fold Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fold during the second quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fold in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fold in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

