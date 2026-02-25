Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Drax Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

Get Drax Group alerts:

About Drax Group

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group is a leading renewable energy company focused on power generation and sustainable biomass production. Headquartered in Selby, North Yorkshire, England, the company operates Europe’s largest decarbonization project at Drax Power Station, which has transitioned from coal to low-carbon biomass. In addition to its core generation assets, Drax Group provides balancing services and system support to the UK electricity grid, helping to maintain network stability and reliability.

The company’s biomass division includes pellet mills and production facilities across the southeastern United States, where Drax Group manufactures sustainable wood pellets from responsibly managed forests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.