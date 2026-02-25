Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.6275.

Oregon Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services. It also provides home loans; residential construction; commercial real estate loans, such as land development, construction, retail, office, industrial, warehouse, multi-family, and SBA loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, SBA and business Oregon loans, and letters of credit; and agricultural loans, including operating lines of credit, machinery and equipment financing, and farmland and real estate loans, as well as consumer loans and mortgage loans for one to fourfamily residential properties.

