Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Insider Ruhi Ahmad Khan Sells 6,938 Shares

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) insider Ruhi Ahmad Khan sold 6,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $13,598.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 104,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,796.08. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of CRBU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 4,611,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $200.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.61. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 375,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 53.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRBU shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages its proprietary CRISPR-Cas gene-editing platform to develop transformative cell therapies and in vivo treatments for a range of cancers and genetic diseases. The company’s core technology enables precise modification of cellular genomes, allowing the design of engineered T-cell and NK-cell therapies aimed at improving safety, efficacy and persistence in patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Alongside its oncology portfolio, Caribou is advancing in vivo editing programs targeting monogenic disorders, with initiatives in areas such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and familial amyloidosis.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Berkeley, California, Caribou Biosciences was co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, one of the pioneers of CRISPR gene-editing technology.

