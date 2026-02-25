iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (HEWU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap UK stocks, hedged against movements in the pound for US investors. HEWU was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

