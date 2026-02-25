Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 19,988 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $128.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,048,212. The company has a market capitalization of $307.08 billion, a PE ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 917.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,449.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,364 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

