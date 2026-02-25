Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 46,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 40,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Down 5.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

