Critical Survey: Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) versus ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO)

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prime Medicine and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 3 4 0 2.57 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Prime Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $7.21, indicating a potential upside of 88.21%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Prime Medicine and ZIVO Bioscience”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.98 million 115.67 -$198.13 million ($1.44) -2.66 ZIVO Bioscience $15,850.00 2,460.57 -$7.78 million ($2.18) -4.47

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prime Medicine. ZIVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Prime Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Medicine and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A -107.87% -74.97% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -2,240.92%

Summary

Prime Medicine beats ZIVO Bioscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

