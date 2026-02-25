Analyzing Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcelerate and DaVita”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DaVita $13.64 billion 0.74 $746.80 million $9.91 15.23

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

90.1% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of DaVita shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Xcelerate has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DaVita has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xcelerate and DaVita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 0.00 DaVita 1 4 1 1 2.29

DaVita has a consensus target price of $155.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Given DaVita’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DaVita is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A DaVita 5.47% -413.18% 4.70%

Summary

DaVita beats Xcelerate on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment. It also provides Ceramedx, a natural plant based therapeutic skin care product; Earth Science Beauty, which offers natural facial skincare targeted to specific skin types. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company offers integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based and other integrated care arrangements; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. Further, it engages in the provision of acute inpatient dialysis services and related laboratory services; and transplant software business. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

