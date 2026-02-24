VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 288,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 120,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers. The company also provides VMS+ software, a 2D and 3D ultrasound models. In addition, it develops a suite of applications for various heart diseases and imaging modalities, including congenital heart disease, pregnancy, pulmonary hypertension, COVID-19, technically difficult imaging, and cardiotoxicity in oncology patients.

