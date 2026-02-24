HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $235.73 and last traded at $235.1960. 502,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,824,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $500.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HubSpot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.70.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 7.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 481,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,735,504. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,702. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.