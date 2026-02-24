ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.94 and last traded at $82.5580. 1,859,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,533,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

More ONEOK News

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

ONEOK Trading Down 6.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in ONEOK by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.