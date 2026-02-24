Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.27. 8,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 16,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Orbia Advance currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

