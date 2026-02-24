Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.1840. 73,506,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 69,659,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Specifically, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

