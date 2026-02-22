Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,196,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $980,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Boston Partners increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,248,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after acquiring an additional 846,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 799,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $101,421,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,730,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.80 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.