Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 598.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 227.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cabot from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Cabot Trading Up 0.8%

CBT opened at $75.52 on Friday. Cabot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.11 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.